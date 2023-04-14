Portions of I-15 and I-80 to close this weekend for road construction

SALT LAKE CITY — Portions of two of Utah's highways will be closed over the weekend for road construction and officials are warning drivers to be prepared and find alternate routes.

Interstate 80 will close in Salt Lake City from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. as crews work to slide a new bridge in place.

The closure will impact both directions of traffic between 700 East (Exit 125) and Foothill Drive (Exit 129).

While the road is closed, the existing 1300 East bridge that goes over I-80 will be demolished and a new bridge will be slid into place.

UDOT says the bridge was built in the 1960s and is due for a "complete replacement."

In Davis County, a road closure on Interstate 15 will impact drivers in the evenings through the weekend.

Crews will be working on the West Davis Highway and all northbound lanes on I-15 between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington will be closed for the construction.

John Gleason, spokesperson for UDOT, explained this project will benefit the community in the long run.

"This is, this is a really big deal for Davis County, Weaver County, all of these areas up here that have seen so much growth," he explained. "It provides a different alternative to I-15 and where we've seen so many people, so many businesses moving in, we need to make sure that we're planning ahead for all of that."

Closures will begin on Friday night and will be finished by Monday in time for the morning commute.

"Iit's a big deal and it's a lot of work, but we're doing that work overnight on the weekends when there's fewer vehicles out there on the road," Gleason said. "Just because we want to, we want to provide as little inconvenience as possible."

UDOT suggests that northbound drivers use I-215 to Legacy Parkway to get through the area during the closure.

"If you get stuck on I-15 through Centerville, you're going to get off on the detour and it's going to, it's going to get bogged down pretty quickly and we could see some major delays," Gleason reported. "So if you're traveling overnight on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, make sure you're getting off using I-215 to Legacy and don't get stuck on I-15 getting off on the side streets."

The closures will follow this schedule:

Friday 4/14:

8:00 p.m.- WB Parrish Lane full closure

8:00 p.m.- NB I-15 double lane closure

8:30 p.m.- Close 500 South on-ramp to NB I-15

11:00 p.m.- Hard close NB I-157:30 a.m.- Open NB I-15 hard closure

7:30 a.m.- Open Parrish Lane/500 South on-ramp

Saturday 4/15:

8:00 p.m.- WB Parrish Lane full closure

8:00 p.m.- NB I-15 double lane closure

8:30 p.m.- Close 500 South on-ramp to NB I-15

11:00 p.m.- Hard close NB I-159:00 a.m.- Open NB I-15 hard closure

9:00 a.m.- Open Parrish Lane/500 South on-ramp

Sunday 4/16:

8:00 p.m.- WB Parrish Lane full closure

8:00 p.m.- NB I-15 triple lane closure

8:30 p.m.- Close 500 South on-ramp to NB I-15

10:00 p.m.- Hard close NB I-155:00 a.m.- Open NB I-15 hard closure

5:00 a.m.- Open Parrish Lane/500 South on-ramp