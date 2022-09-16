Prepare for I-15 lane closures in Davis County over the next three weekends

CLEARFIELD, Utah — If you'll be traveling in Davis County over the next three weekends, you'll want to know about lane closures that may bring some delays to your route.

Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance work on the northbound I-15 bridge over 650 North in Clearfield.

"We're doing some patching on the bridge, the driving surface, the bridge deck," explained UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw. "We're replacing some of the older concrete."

In order for the work to proceed, northbound I-15 near 650 North will be reduced to one or two lanes over the next three weekends.

The lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. on Fridays to 3 p.m. on Mondays.

In addition to the I-15 lane closure, Westbound 650 North, which runs under I-15, will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16 to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 19 and then again on Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3.

Eastbound 650 North under I-15 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26.

One other closure drivers will need to be aware of this weekend - the north end of Legacy Parkway will be closed between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington from Friday night to Monday morning.

UDOT will be installing new storm drains as part of its work on the West Davis Highway.

"We're telling people to expect some congestion and plan on adding a little bit of time to your travel," Shaw said.

If you travel North through Davis County, the key will be to avoid Legacy Northbound and leave I-15 at Highway 89.

Eventually, that will connect you to Interstate 84 at the mouth of Weber Canyon. From there, it's a quick drive West to reconnect to I-15 and bypass the construction.