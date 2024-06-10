Prepare for Legacy Parkway restrictions nightly through the summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Davis County will want to be aware of nightly restrictions and closures on Legacy Parkway through the summer while crews repave the road.

The highway will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 500 South in Bountiful to the 1-15 ramps in Farmington through September, the Utah Department of Transportation said.

In addition to lane closures, shoulders and ramps will also be closed on Legacy Parkway. UDOT promised that only one ramp would be closed at any given time, but didn't give any specifics on a schedule.

Construction resulting in lane restrictions and ramp closures will start as early as 6 p.m. nightly and wrap up each morning in time for the commute, officials said.

The nightly work will persist throughout the entire summer, UDOT said, as teams repave and restripe the highway and install new signs.

"Drivers can expect 15-minute delays and may not drive vehicles or loads over 13 feet high through the area during work hours," UDOT reported.