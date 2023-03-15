Price Canyon closed for hours for crash with semi hauling batteries

PRICE, Utah — Price Canyon is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to clean up a hazardous crash involving a semi-truck hauling batteries.

Utah Highway Patrol said the rollover crash happened on US-6 at milepost 222 and is blocking both directions of traffic in Price Canyon.

The crash involved a semi-truck that was hauling "batteries and other potential hazardous liquids," UHP reported.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, according to officials.

Due to the hazardous nature of the crash, hazmat crews are responding and working to clean things up. It's expected the closure will last for at least five more hours.

Because of the weather, UHP said it's going to be "very difficult" for drivers to find an alternate route because surrounding roads also have restrictions and problems.

"Emma Park road is closed seasonally and SR-31 is closed from an avalanche," officials reported. "SR-191 has recently had a rock slide and may be temporarily closed until it can be cleared. SR-10 to I-70 is open."

The rock slide was later cleared, but UHP said to plan for travel delays and backup was seen for miles on nearby traffic cameras.