Provo car crash results in 1 death, I-15 ramp temporarily closed

Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 15, 2023
PROVO, Utah — An on-ramp to Interstate 15 in Provo was temporarily closed Wednesday morning following a car crash that left one person dead.

The crash, which happened near Provo Center street, happened just before 5 a.m.

Police said one person died in the crash, although further details about their identity and what led up to the crash were not made available.

While investigators looked into the crash, the on-ramp from Provo Center Street to I-15 southbound was closed.

The ramp was opened again just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

