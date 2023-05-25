Driver in critical condition following crash with semi-truck in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A crash between a semi-truck and a red vehicle left a driver with critical injuries and caused road closures in Tooele County Thursday morning.



The crash happened on State Route 179 at milepost 3, near I-80 in Tooele County ahead of the morning commute.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck turned in front of traffic while trying to go westbound on SR 179 when the crash happened.

Utah Highway Patrol

What appears to be a red vehicle crashed into the trailer of the truck and the driver of the vehicle was critically injured, UHP reported.

A medical helicopter landed in the area shortly after the crash to take the driver to the hospital.

UHP expected road restrictions in the area for two to three hours while they conduct an investigation. By 9 a.m. the closures were cleared in the area.