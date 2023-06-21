Rock slide closes road in Iron County indefinitely

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A rock slide in Iron County early Wednesday morning closed an area of Cedar Canyon indefinitely as crews work to clean up the mess and ensure safety for drivers.

The slide happened on State Route 14 at milepost eight and both directions of the canyon are closed.

Westbound, closures begin at the SR-148 junction while eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost five.

UDOT Region Four

The map below shows an approximate area where the closures are in effect:

Photos show rocks and boulders scattered across the road and a cliff face with obvious signs of a slide.

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol did not disclose many details on what may have caused the slide and reported that crews are working to clean the area up.

There's no estimate on when the road will be fully reopened to traffic.

