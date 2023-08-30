Watch Now
Rolled semi-truck shuts down Interstate 80 from Parleys Canyon

Courtesy UDOT
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 30, 2023
PARLEY'S CANYON, Utah — Traffic on Interstate 80 is being diverted from Parleys Canyon after a semi-truck rolled onto its side just before 2300 East Wednesday afternoon, shutting down all westbound traffic.

All traffic westbound from Parleys Canyon is now being diverted from I-80 as crews work to move the semi-truck from the road located just before 2300 East.

The ramp that connects I-80 to I-215 has also been closed. The vehicle was hauling rolls of paper at the time of the crash, no other vehicles were involved with the incident.

