School bus with 25 students on board involved in Park City crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A school bus with 25-26 students on board was involved in a crash Monday morning near Park City.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 40 near Exit four just after 7 a.m.

The crash involved a school bus and a car.

Officials later reported that the crash was very minor, with the school bus rear-ending an Audi as it proceeded through an intersection.

On the bus, there were 25-26 students, UHP explained. Luckily, no injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

By the time troopers arrived at the scene, the students had already been taken to school on a different bus, officials said.

The crash scene was able to quickly get out of the way so traffic in the area was not blocked in any way during morning commute hours.