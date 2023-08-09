Semi-truck crash caused by failing spare tire on nearby vehicle

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Drivers in Utah County were held up by a crash involving a semi-truck in American Fork that blocked most lanes of traffic for hours and causing backups for miles.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 276 in American Fork at around 8:45 a.m.

A Dodge Journey was driving in the area on a spare tire and as it was traveling, the tire began to fail, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Due to the failing tire, the SUV began to slow down and a semi-truck hauling double trailers clipped the back of it while trying to swerve into another lane.

The crash caused a chain reaction of events and the semi-truck jack-knifed, stretching across nearly the entire freeway.

Sand was in the trailers and some spilled across the road but crews are working to clean up the mess.

Utah Highway Patrol reported that "luckily" no injuries were reported in the crash.

Due to the situation, five lanes of traffic were closed. Only one lane was opened to cars traveling in the area. It's estimated that the road will be completely reopened by 11:30 a.m.

