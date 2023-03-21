'Significant' delays on Frontrunner train due to fatal trespasser incident

SALT LAKE CITY — Commuters Tuesday morning should expect "significant delays" at some points on the Frontrunner train system due to a fatal trespasser incident in Salt Lake City.

A crash between a cyclist and a northbound Frontrunner train happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 600 West 400 South.

The cyclist died after they were hit by the train and officials are working to identify them.

Officials note that there is not an official crossing at 400 South.

As investigators look into the crash, riders should expect "significant delays" of up to an hour northbound from the North Temple station to Roy and a 15-20 minute delay southbound from Draper to Orem Central.

A bus bridge was put in place from Salt Lake Central to Murray stations and UTA is encouraging riders to use the TRAX Blue Line to get around the crash scene.

Commuters should be prepared to find alternate ways to travel as the train will not be running between Salt Lake and Murray for an extended period of time, UTA reported.