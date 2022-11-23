Slick roads, busy travel day contributes to multiple crashes Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — The day before Thanksgiving kicked off with some flurries across the Wasatch Front, leading to slick roads which may have contributed to multiple crashes.

Utah Highway Patrol said one crash happened on I-80 at milepost 85. Initially, two cars crashed and were blocking the road when a third vehicle also became involved.

One driver was standing outside their vehicle and was hit when the third vehicle crashed into them.

That driver was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, UHP reported. A second person was also taken to the hospital with "moderate injuries."

Eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for more than two hours Wednesday morning as officials investigated and cleaned up.

Salt Lake City Police also warned drivers of slick roads leading to crashes Wednesday morning.

They said one crash, located on the 400 South viaduct, involved a police car. In that crash, police said, a driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos show debris scattered across the road as well as a dusting of snow.

SLCPD

In Salt Lake, westbound lanes of 400 South are closed at 500 West and eastbound lanes of 400 South are down to one lane at 700 West.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported multiple other crashes Wednesday morning in other areas of Salt Lake, Summit, Beaver, Davis, Tooele and Utah counties.

If you're headed to a Thanksgiving feast this morning, use caution when traveling on Utah roads.