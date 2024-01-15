Snowmobiler killed in crash with semi-truck near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A snowmobiler traveling in a group near Strawberry Reservoir was killed Sunday night after they were hit by a passing semi-truck.

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. on State Route 40 at milepost 42.

Utah Highway Patrol reported a group of four individuals on snowmobiles were trying to cross the road near the Chicken Creek parking area.

As one of the snowmobilers pulled out onto the road, a semi-truck heading East at the time hit the individual, killing them.

Further information about the identity of the snowmobiler and if charges will be filed against the semi-truck driver were not made available.

