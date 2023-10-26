Woman killed, man seriously injured in Spanish Fork crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person was killed and another injured in a crash between a FedEx truck and an SUV in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday morning.

The woman who was killed was later identified as 62-year-old Dora V Sanders.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near mile marker 185, which is near Diamond Fork Road.

Utah Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol said one person died as a result of the crash.

An SUV was traveling westbound in the area and crossed into eastbound lanes, hitting a FedEx box truck head-on, UHP reported.

The adult female driver of the SUV, later identified as Sanders, died at the scene, while the male FedEx truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As officials investigated the crash, Spanish Fork Canyon was closed in both directions. Heading East, US 6 will be shut down at the mouth of the canyon and on the West side, the road is closed at Thistle Junction.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., UHP announced the road would be reopened "shortly."