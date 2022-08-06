State Street waterline replacement in Salt Lake City to wrap up by end of August

Drivers heading up to the Utah State Capitol building from downtown Salt Lake City and residents on Capitol Hill have been sent on detours all summer long.

Crews have spent months replacing a more than 100-year-old waterline on state street.

“We really needed to shut down State Street so we could get the project completed in a timely manner and also in a safe manner," said Laura Briefer, the director of Salt Lake City's Department of Public Utilities. "And so we really do appreciate that this has been inconvenient for people who live around the area or are trying to get from one place to another.”

Crews are on track to complete the project by the end of this month, she said.

“We are really excited about this project," said Briefer. "We're replacing a more than 100-year-old waterline. It was a six-inch line; we're replacing it with a 12-inch line that can really accommodate a lot of the growth that we're seeing in the community.”

The State Street water line itself serves a small portion of Salt Lake City’s population, but its replacement has a much bigger impact.

“Salt Lake City's water system is also very vast," said Briefer. "Our entire water system serves about 141 square miles. And so, every part of the system that we can update like this actually has indirect benefits to other parts of the system as well because it's a very connected system.”

After doing two nine-hour water shut-offs, residents will not have their water shut off again from the project, she said.

“I'm one of those people affected," said Briefer. "I live in the Avenues area, and especially at the end of the school year this year, when I was bringing my kids to West High, having that extra diversion was a little inconvenience. But, you know, we all understand we need to take care of our water infrastructure. It's just so important.”

Crews will be paving next week, on State Street from South Temple to 200 North, on 200 North from Main Street to State Street and on Hillside Avenue, east of State Street. Drivers will see rolling lane closures and changing traffic patterns, and the city asks to avoid the area whenever possible and use an alternate route.

Another big water infrastructure change is on the way; Salt Lake City will be rehabilitating its City Creek Water Treatment Plant after receiving a $36 million FEMA grant.

More information and the latest updates on the project can be found at statestreetwaterline.com.