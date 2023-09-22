Teen girl leads trooper on 100+ mph chase through Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 17-year-old teenage girl is in custody after officials said she led a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on an extremely high-speed chase on the freeway through Davis County.

Officials said that in the early hours of Friday morning, a trooper was conducting speed enforcement on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road in Layton.

That's when the trooper saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta "traveling at a very high rate of speed," UHP told FOX 13 News.

Eventually, the trooper was able to catch up with the driver in the Kaysville area and initiated a traffic stop, but the teen driver drove away, officials said.

The trooper initiated a pursuit, in which speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, UHP reported.

Eventually, the teen girl pulled the car over near Park Lane in Farmington and with the help of local law enforcement and the UHP trooper, she was taken into custody.

Information such as her identity, as well as what charges she may face in connection to the incident, were not made available.