Man killed after slamming into concrete pump truck on I-215

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A fatal crash in Taylorsville Wednesday afternoon shut down lanes of traffic as Utah Highway Patrol officials work to investigate and clean up.

LIVE: Watch live view of traffic in the area as officials investigate the fatal crash

The crash happened on Interstate 215 at milepost 15, near 4700 S. in Taylorsville.

Due to the situation, the eastbound to northbound on-ramp was closed while officials investigate.

A camera view of the area shows multiple lanes closed and a handful of responders at the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol stated the incident began when a concrete pump truck lost a tire, rendering it disabled on the freeway.

As troopers were at the scene helping with traffic control, an approaching pickup truck slammed into the back of the pump truck.

The crash killed the adult male driver of the pickup truck and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pump truck was not injured in the crash, officials reported.

Further information on the identity of the man who died and why he slammed into the pump truck in the first place was not made immediately available.

It's unknown when traffic in the area will resume as normal.

