TRAX delays expected due to operator shortages and train crash

SALT LAKE CITY — TRAX delays are expected throughout the day Tuesday due to a crash between a train and a car as well as operator shortages overall.

Officials with the Utah Transit Authority said the crash between the car and train will impact the S-line.

Passengers should expect "significant delays," UTA said. A van bridge will be put in place between Central Pointe and 300 East to help transport passengers around the crash scene.

Information about if anyone was injured in the crash, as well as what led up to the incident, were not made available.

In addition to the crash, operator shortages on the S-line and Red Line will also cause delays Tuesday.

#TRAX Alert 3:01 PM: Due to operator shortages, the S-Line will be on 30-minute headways instead of 15-minute headways for the remainder of the day. — Utah Transit Authority - UTA (@RideUTA) June 19, 2023

Trains will be running every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes on the route for the remainder of Tuesday due to the shortages.