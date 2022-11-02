TRAX train inoperable, road closed after dump truck crashes into power lines

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A portion of TRAX Red Line is inoperable and a road is closed down after a dump truck crashed into power lines in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of South Jordan Parkway and Grandville Avenue.

South Jordan Police tell FOX 13 News the dump truck driver accidentally left the truck bed up and drove through the intersection, tearing down power lines.

Utah Transit Authority said a "catenary pole" is down in the area.

UTA also explained a "number of insulators" were broken and six power poles were damaged.

Due to the incident, TRAX Red Line northbound service is inoperable from Daybreak to 4800 West.

A bus bridge has been put in place for passengers traveling in either direction in the area. The bus bridge will not service South Jordan Parkway due to the incident.

The bus bridge will operate until midnight tonight and begin operating again Thursday morning at 5 a.m., UTA said.

Red Line services are operable between 4800 West up to the University of Utah and the medical centers in both directions.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the crash and the driver of the dump truck is cooperating.

There is no time estimate on when the road will reopen.