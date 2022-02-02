UDOT asks drivers to delay travel due to icy roads

The Utah Department of Transportation asked drivers to delay their commutes Wednesday morning due to widespread icy road conditions along the Wasatch Front and Tooele Valley.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said drivers along the Wasatch Front should consider delaying leaving home until 9 a.m. if at all possible as snow and cold temperatures created "incredibly slick conditions" on the roads.

TRAVELER ADVISORY: Wasatch Front drivers should delay travel if possible this morning. Temps in the teens and 20s combined with widespread snowfall have made roads slick. Our plows are out, but conditions are still challenging and drivers will need to use caution. pic.twitter.com/z9KCeqLVBd — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) February 2, 2022

FOX 13 News was monitoring multiple crashes and slide-offs on Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to taper off around 9 a.m. but could linger later than that for parts of the Tooele Valley.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers! Road conditions are icy throughout both canyons with light snow in upper. Plows are out so please give them space. Drive w/ caution & reduce your speeds in these conditions! BCC #SR190 is the image on the left, LCC #SR210 on the right ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qapalb6fI5 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 2, 2022

Slick road conditions even prompted the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City to issue a warning to drivers to slow down.