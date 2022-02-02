Watch
UDOT asks drivers to delay travel due to icy roads

Posted at 7:34 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:40:18-05

The Utah Department of Transportation asked drivers to delay their commutes Wednesday morning due to widespread icy road conditions along the Wasatch Front and Tooele Valley.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said drivers along the Wasatch Front should consider delaying leaving home until 9 a.m. if at all possible as snow and cold temperatures created "incredibly slick conditions" on the roads.

FOX 13 News was monitoring multiple crashes and slide-offs on Wednesday morning.

The storm is expected to taper off around 9 a.m. but could linger later than that for parts of the Tooele Valley.

Slick road conditions even prompted the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City to issue a warning to drivers to slow down.

