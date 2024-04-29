UDOT weekend road closures for construction projects to be lifted

Highway closures created quite the traffic headache for Weber and Davis County drivers this weekend.

"Friday and Saturday were a mess, to say the least," said Tom Hamilton.

By Sunday afternoon, the drive time in Riverdale thankfully felt much more normal.

"Even though they gave plenty of notice for quite a few weeks, a lot of people still didn't know what was coming," Hamilton said.

UDOT warned drivers that the southbound lanes of US-89 would be closed for the weekend so crews could install a new pipeline for the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District.

Southbound lanes shut down Friday at 1 p.m.

"I haven't seen gridlock like that before in this area," said Hamilton.

Drivers were redirected to Riverdale.

"From this intersection here from 700 West up to the I-15 on-ramp took at least 30-35 minutes," he said.

Hamilton said that trip usually takes five minutes. His drive to dinner from Washington Terrace to Station Park felt more like a road trip than a run-of-the-mill ride.

"It took us a good hour whereas normally it's about a 20-minute drive down there," he said.

Even though big signs told cars to "expect major delays," it was poor timing for those in town for Weber State University's graduation.

The southbound lanes are set to open back up Monday at 7 a.m.

Next weekend, it'll be the northbound lanes' turn.

Northbound lanes will close Friday at 8 p.m. at SR-193. The Weber Fire District says construction should wrap up by 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

"Not everybody has the luxury of being able to work from home, so you just kind of have to grin and bear it," said Hamilton.