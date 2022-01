SPANISH FORK, Utah — A "serious crash" has left one person dead and closed State Route 6 in both directions near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

According to Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

FOX 13 Traffic map shows areas of congestion after a serious crash on SR-6

Check live road conditions with the FOX 13 traffic map

Troopers expect the section of road to be closed for one or two hours.

Drivers should plan ahead and find an alternate route.