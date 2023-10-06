Unrelated crashes in Utah, Weber counties leave 2 in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Two individuals are in the hospital in critical condition after two unrelated traffic incidents in Utah and Weber counties that happened Thursday evening.

In Provo, police reported a crash at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 900 East and North Temple View Drive near the Missionary Training Center.

A 24-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger were traveling northbound on 900 East in a Toyota Scion and turned left toward the MTC.

As the vehicle turned left, it was hit by a southbound Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 48-year-old man.

Provo City Police Department

The crash caused "significant damage" to the passenger side of the car and the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials report the woman underwent emergency surgery for severe head trauma.

There is no indication that either driver was impaired while driving and both drivers have been cooperating with investigators, officials report.

A few hours later, just before 8:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a car in Harrisville.

The man was in the area of 1197 N. Washington Blvd. when a car traveling South veered off the road and hit him.

Officials report the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and nobody else was injured in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine why the driver veered off the road.