Utah Highway Patrol vehicle hit after slick roads leads to series of crashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle is damaged and one person is in the hospital after a series of crashes due to slick roads on Thursday morning in Taylorsville.

Officials said that the cluster happened on I-215 near Redwood Road at around 4:45 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in crashes when they spun off the road due to slick conditions, UHP said.

While a trooper was responding to the crashes, a fourth vehicle lost control, spun off the road and hit a trooper's car.

Photos show damage to the back of the UHP vehicle.

UHP

Luckily, officials explained, the trooper was not in the car at the time and was not hurt.

One person was taken to the hospital after the incidents, but their condition was not made immediately available.

UHP reminded Utah drivers that even if roads look clear, they can be slick. Drivers should slow down and watch for slick spots on the roads.