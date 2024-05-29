Utah trooper vehicle crushed while responding to debris on I-15

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper walked away with minor injuries, but his car was destroyed while he was responding to a piece of debris on the highway.

Photos show the damage to the patrol vehicle, which was completely crushed in the back and damaged in the front as well.

Utah Highway Patrol

The incident happened Tuesday on I-15 in West Haven, near 2100 South.

Officials reported UHP Trooper Wirth was sent to the area on a report of a piece of plywood in the lanes of the freeway.

While responding to the debris, Trooper Wirth parked on the shoulder of I-15 and activated his emergency lights, officials reported.

A short time later, another driver in the area swerved to avoid the plywood in the road, colliding directly into the rear of the trooper's vehicle.

After being rear-ended, Trooper Wirth's car was pushed into traffic and hit by a second car, officials reported.

Despite the pictures showing major damage to the trooper's vehicle, officials said everyone involved in the crash was only minorly injured.

UHP said the incident served as an important reminder for drivers to secure loads, slow down and move over when troopers have emergency lights activated.