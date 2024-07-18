Vehicles racing turns into deadly Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — What began as a pair of vehicles racing in Summit County ended as a deadly crash in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The crash happened at 1:37 a.m. on State Route 224 near milepost six, Utah Highway Patrol officials explained.

A black Subaru WRX was traveling southbound in the area and left its lane, slamming into a tree.

UHP

Only one individual was inside the car, a 29-year-old male driver. Officials said he died in the crash.

UHP said a witness saw the Subaru racing another vehicle shortly before the crash. Now, officials are trying to track down the other vehicle that may have been involved.

After the crash, roads in the area were closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted. Roads were reopened at around 6 a.m.

Further details about the identity of the person who died were not made available.