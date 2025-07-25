Why lanes of I-215 will be closed near Salt Lake City starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation officials are advising drivers to plan for extra time in their commutes starting Monday as the department begins a revitalization project for a portion of I-215.

Starting Monday, July 28, at 8:00 a.m., northbound I-215 between State Route 201 to North Temple will be reduced to three lanes to protect workers in the area. This lane closure will remain in place through next year. In early August, northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to three lanes in each direction so crews can work in the median.

According to UDOT, during the project, they will reconstruct 3 miles of I-215 and 14 miles of ramps. Officials also plan for 22 bridges to be rehabilitated during that time.

Drivers are reminded that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. You can find the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction here.