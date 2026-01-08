Shelter-in-Place order issued for Layton residents due to police activity

LAYTON, Utah — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a Layton neighborhood due to a police incident in the area.

The Layton City Police Department said residents in the area of Oak Lane north of Kayscreek and south of Oak Forest Drive need to remain in their homes.

No information was released on the incident, but the department said its officers would be searching yard to yard, and that residents are asked to bring all animals inside.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the police department.

