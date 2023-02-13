Watch Now
Woman killed in head-on crash with an oil truck

Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 16:00:43-05

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed in Uintah County early Monday morning after the driver of an oil truck drifted into opposite lanes of traffic, hitting her vehicle head-on.

The crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on State-Route 40 near Myton.

Officials report a 2022 gray Hyundai Kona, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound when she was hit head-on by a "hot oil truck."

The driver of the truck was traveling West in the area and drifted into the opposite lanes, causing the crash.

Officials say the 32-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was killed on impact and the driver of the truck was not injured.

Identities of the woman who died and the driver of the oil truck were not made available. It's unclear if any charges will be filed in relation to the case.

