Woman killed, infant and others injured in Weber County crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A young adult woman was killed and multiple others, including an infant, were injured in a Weber County crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 4000 S. Midland Drive, on the border of West Haven and Roy cities.

Weber County Sheriff's Office

Officials reported a green Chevrolet Blazer was driving southbound on Midland Drive at the time of the fatal incident.

As the SUV approached the intersection, a white Tesla turned left in front of it, resulting in impact on the Tesla's passenger side.

The front-seat passenger of the Tesla, a young adult female, died of her injuries at the scene while responders attempted life-saving medical attention.

Officials reported the driver and infant of the Tesla were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Weber County Sheriff's Office

In the SUV, four individuals of various ages, including the driver, were taken to hospitals by personal vehicles "as a precaution," officials said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperative in the investigation.

Teams investigated the crash for several hours Tuesday night, resulting in the closure of the intersection.

Further details on the identity and age of the woman who died in the crash as well as if charges will be filed were not made available.