Woman killed, teen and man critically injured in crash near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A woman was killed and her teenage passenger and another driver were critically injured in a head-on crash near Moab Tuesday night.

The deadly crash happened on US-191 near milepost 120 at 8 p.m.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a 46-year-old woman was driving a tan 2005 Toyota Camry southbound in the area with a 13-year-old passenger when the crash happened.

For an unknown reason, a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound crossed over the center and collided head-on with the Camry.

Utah Highway Patrol

The woman died due to her injuries in the crash while the teen was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Additionally, the man driving the Equinox was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, UHP reported.

The identities of all of the involved individuals, as well as the cause of the crash, were details not made available by officials.

Lanes were closed for about three hours as troopers investigated and cleaned up the crash.