Woman pushed onto highway barrier, trapped in car after semi-truck crash

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Intense photos show the outcome of a crash Monday afternoon that involved a semi-truck and a passenger car that was thrust into a barrier on Interstate 15 in Kaysville.

The crash involving the truck hauling metal pieces was located in northbound lanes near 300 North.

Kaysville Fire Department

Officials report the driver of the truck was changing into a left lane and did not see the vehicle traveling nearby, shoving the car into the left-side barrier.

Utah Highway Patrol

An adult female inside the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by responders but officials say she does not appear to have any major injuries. The driver was transported by Kaysville Fire Department paramedics to an area trauma center.

Utah Highway Patrol

The crash caused the semi-truck to overturn, spilling debris on the left side of the highway and prompting multiple lane closures.