Woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries Thursday morning after she was hit by a car near Pioneer Park.

The crash, which happened at 400 South 400 West, is causing road closures in the area while officials investigate. Both directions of traffic on 400 South are down to one lane in the area.

Officers responded to reports that a car had hit a person just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

After administering first aid, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the woman was not using a crosswalk to cross the street and it was still dark outside.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 400 S. when the crash happened. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Roads around the crash scene will be closed for "quite some time," police told FOX 13 News. They gave no estimate on when they think roads will be completely opened again.