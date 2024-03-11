Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian in Salt Lake City was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in the area of 600 West North Temple Street, Salt Lake City Police reported.

Not many details were made available by officials as an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Police did say the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials closed the intersection for an indefinite period of time while an investigation proceeds.

