Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash

GIY5XZga0AAMkmS (1).jfif
Salt Lake City Police Department
GIY5XZga0AAMkmS (1).jfif
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 08:30:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian in Salt Lake City was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in the area of 600 West North Temple Street, Salt Lake City Police reported.

Not many details were made available by officials as an investigation is ongoing into the incident.

Police did say the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials closed the intersection for an indefinite period of time while an investigation proceeds.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to gather information. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere