Wrong-way crash involving military bus halts traffic on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash involving a bus full of military personnel and a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City Thursday morning is expected to halt traffic for hours.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-15 at 600 North.

The Utah Department of Transportation expects closures to be in place through 9 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol officials warned that drivers should avoid the area if possible as the crash is expected to cause major delays through the morning. Troopers expect closures to be in place for up to two hours.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a pickup truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes hit a military bus just before 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the crash, UHP reported.

On board the bus were 20-25 military personnel, UHP reported. All of the passengers were reported to be in good condition with no injuries.

The bus driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

As an investigation is conducted, UHP reports traffic will be shut down for several hours as Utahns hit the road for their morning commutes.

Further details about how the pickup truck driver entered the freeway and why they were driving against traffic were not made immediately available.

