Wrong-way crash kills 2 drivers in Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah — Two drivers are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Beaver Sunday evening.
Utah Highway Patrol said dispatchers received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
As crews worked to try and intercept the wrong-way vehicle, they were alerted to a crash that happened just a few miles up the road, near milepost 109 on I-15.
In that crash, a male in a Ford Escape was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed into a woman who was driving a Ford Focus.
The woman, traveling southbound and the man, traveling the wrong way, crashed head-on.
Both drivers were killed on impact, UHP reported. The identities of the drivers were not made available.
Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.