Wrong-way crash kills 2 drivers in Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah — Two drivers are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Beaver Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said dispatchers received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

As crews worked to try and intercept the wrong-way vehicle, they were alerted to a crash that happened just a few miles up the road, near milepost 109 on I-15.

In that crash, a male in a Ford Escape was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed into a woman who was driving a Ford Focus.

The woman, traveling southbound and the man, traveling the wrong way, crashed head-on.

Both drivers were killed on impact, UHP reported. The identities of the drivers were not made available.

Impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.