Year-long closure planned at this Utah highway intersection

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — If you live, work or travel in Salt Lake County and use Bangerter Highway, you may be impacted by a year-long closure that begins Friday night.

The latest intersection planned to get a massive upgrade is 4700 South at Bangerter Highway, on the border of West Valley City and Taylorsville.

During the closure, Bangerter Highway will remain open in both directions but only right-hand turns will be allowed on 4700 South.

The Utah Department of Transportation emphasized that there will be absolutely no east-west through access for drivers or pedestrians during the closure.

Officials recommended that those needing to get through the closure use the 4100 South or 5400 South intersections.

Utah Transit Authority buses will also be impacted for the next year during the construction, with one stop relocating and three others closing completely.

The closure comes as UDOT removes a traffic light, converting the intersection to "freeway-style."

It's not the first time UDOT has made the switch along the highway, as the department reported it has been working on similar projects for more than a decade, eliminating stoplights along the highway one at a time.

When the project is done, Bangerter Highway will flow underneath 4700 South, meaning drivers won't have to stop at the intersection when traveling on the freeway.

Construction zones have already been established in the area, but drivers have been permitted to travel through the intersection as crews worked.

The intersection closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and continues through July 2025.