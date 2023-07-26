UFO hearing: Whistleblower claims US has recovered 'non-human' remains

A former Air Force intelligence officer testifying before lawmakers on Capitol Hill claims the U.S. government is concealing a multi-decade UFO retrieval program that involves recovered "non-human" remains.

Retired Maj. David Grusch told the House Oversight subcommittee Thursday that the government has highly secretive information about extraterrestrial life and has likely been aware of "non-human" activity that dates back to the 1930s.

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the task force investigating UAPs — or "unidentified aerial phenomena" — to identify all Special Access Programs & Controlled Access Programs needed to satisfy the task force's mission.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access," he said.

.@RepNancyMace asks about extraterrestrials: "If you believe we have crashed craft...do we have the bodies of the pilots...?" David Grusch: "As I've stated...biologics came with some of these recoveries." Mace: "Were they Human or non-human?" Grusch: "Non-human." pic.twitter.com/TJVbIRp4jw — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

The Pentagon has rejected Grusch's claims of the government conspiring to cover up its findings, saying investigators have not discovered anything regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials. However, a statement from the Defense Department did not detail anything about UFOs that are not suspected to be extraterrestrial.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of senators introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate the release of records related to UFOs. The amendment would specifically require the National Archives and Records Administration to create the UAP Records Collections. The records in the collection would be available for the public to access unless an independent review board provides specific reasoning about why certain documents should stay classified.

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, one of the leaders behind the amendment. "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena, but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public."

While a review board would have the authority to determine whether any files remain classified, the amendment would still give the president authority to override its decision.

