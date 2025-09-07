Another record breaker: 34.4 million travelers visit Florida in 3 months

Florida has broken another tourism record, welcoming 34.4 million visitors in the second quarter of 2025, according to new figures announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The milestone marks the highest-ever visitation for April through June, underscoring the state’s continued position as one of the nation’s most popular destinations.

“We just had, in the most recent quarter, the best quarter ever that we've had for the second quarter of any year,” DeSantis said. “We have massive numbers of Canadians coming in. Remember, they said the Canadians aren't coming in? No, they're coming in.”

Watch full report from Forrest Saunders

Florida breaking tourism records

The Numbers Behind the Growth

VISIT FLORIDA reports that 91.5% of travelers — about 31.5 million people — were domestic visitors, while overseas arrivals climbed by 11.4% year-over-year, reaching 2.3 million. Canadian visitation accounted for 640,000 travelers, or 1.9% of the total number of travelers.

Florida’s airports also saw significant movement, with 28.6 million enplanements across the state’s 19 commercial hubs. Smaller airports, including Punta Gorda (+22.5%) and St. Petersburg-Clearwater (+14.0%), registered the fastest growth. Hotel room demand ticked up slightly by 1.2%.

RELATED STORY | Why foreign tourists are reconsidering travel to the US

Bryan Griffin, the new President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA, credited the record-setting quarter to both the state’s attractions and its emphasis on safety.

“Florida continues to be the destination of choice, mostly for Americans, but we have overseas visitors increasing also by 11.4% — that’s a huge number, some from new markets and new countries,” Griffin said. “People know they’re going to be safe when they’re in Florida. And of course, we have a diverse state with lots of different things to see.”

Economic Impact and Tax Relief

Tourism remains a critical driver of Florida’s economy. Griffin noted that the industry generated $37 billion in tax revenue in 2023, translating to about $2,000 in savings for every Florida household.

“It’s the tourism industry that enables all of the low tax burden things that Florida is able to offer its residents, and we take that very seriously,” Griffin said.

That revenue could also help advance DeSantis’ push for property tax relief. “If the property tax initiative is going to get across the line, and the governor is very supportive of that, and so are we, we’re going to help make that happen,” Griffin added.

Uneven Benefits Across the State

Despite the record-breaking numbers, not all parts of Florida are seeing equal gains. Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) cautioned against treating statewide visitation as a proxy for economic prosperity.

“We’ve seen a dramatic decline, especially in Canadian visitors,” Eskamani said, noting the boost from Universal’s Epic Universe opening this summer could be temporary. “Even with visitors, our economy still struggles because of our heavy reliance on the service industry… and the reality that those wages do not reflect the cost of living.”

She pointed to rising eviction records, stagnant wages, and limited safety nets as deeper challenges: “I often urge caution in just using visitor data as an indicator of economic prosperity, because… people are really struggling to make ends meet.”

IN RELATED NEWS | Traveling could slow down aging, new study finds

Meanwhile, coastal communities hit hard by hurricanes continue to report sluggish returns. Along Madeira Beach’s John’s Pass, business owners say this year was their slowest year since the pandemic.

“Spring Break really never happened for us, and then the summer swing never happened for us,” said Kirsten Smail of Dolphin Quest. Others estimate revenues have fallen by 30% this year.

Looking Ahead

VISIT FLORIDA says it is investing in recovery marketing for areas still reeling from storms, as well as targeting international markets such as Brazil, where families tend to stay longer and spend more. Griffin also touted the agency’s “The New and the Known” campaign, which highlights both iconic destinations and lesser-known corners of the state.

“This is an investment that pays well,” Griffin said. “Ninety-seven cents of every tourism dollar that is spent in Florida stays in Florida. This is something that really adds value for our residents.”

Still, as the fall season approaches, many local businesses are watching closely, hoping that record-setting visitation will eventually translate into dollars in their own registers.

This story was originally published by Forrest Saunders with the Scripps News Group in Tampa, Florida.