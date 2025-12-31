Body found during search for missing Texas teen identified as Camila Mendoza Olmos

Authorities in Texas confirmed Wednesday that a body found a day earlier is that of 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who had been missing since Christmas Eve.



Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Tuesday evening that the body was found in an area "a few hundred yards" from Olmos' residence. He added that a firearm was also found in the area but said it remains unclear whether that weapon was the same one recently reported missing by family members.



The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has yet to confirm a cause of death in the case, though multiple local reports state the medical examiner's office ruled Olmos' death a suicide by gunshot wound to the head. Salazar warned when the body was found that there were "some indicators" of self-harm.

Olmos was last seen next to her car outside her family's home the morning of Christmas Eve. Authorities conducted multiple searches with ground teams, drones and cadaver dogs. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also joined the search effort, as well as a team of about 60 or 70 volunteers who helped search near her home earlier this week.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.