Camp Mystic confirms 27 campers and counselors were lost in devastating Texas floods

An all-girls Christian camp in Central Texas said it lost 27 counselors and campers when a wall of water slammed into its cabins built along the Guadalupe River during devastating flash floods over the July Fourth weekend.

The camp posted a statement on its website that said, in part, "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly."

According to local weather officials, the heavy rains pushed the Guadalupe River to swell to 26 feet in just 45 minutes — its second-highest height on record. The fast-moving waters rushed through the region in the middle of the night.

RELATED STORY | Central Texas flooding: 82 lives lost as search for those missing continues

Government officials said the catastrophic floods have led to at least 82 deaths overall in the central part of the state, but that number is expected to rise. Dozens more people are still missing.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls," Camp Mystic said. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level."

The Kerr County establishment has been a Texas staple for 100 years and has been owned and operated by the Eastland family for three generations.

Dick Eastland, the camp's current director and owner, reportedly died in the floods while trying to help rescue campers, according to a social media post from his grandson.

Camp Mystic has been home to many notable names over the years, particularly in the political scene. Former First Lady Laura Bush was once a camp counselor there. Family members of President Lyndon B. Johnson attended the camp.

Members of Congress have sent their children to the camp.

"As you may have heard, my granddaughters were at the summer camp in Texas that flooded. They are safe, and I thank you for your well-wishes and prayers during this time," said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) in a statement posted to X. "Unfortunately, not everyone was as lucky. My granddaughters lost their cousin, Janie, and many other families are grieving loved ones."

Meanwhile, officials in Kerr County said they will continue searching through the towering debris around the river banks until "everybody is found."

Thousands of first responders across Texas have joined the search efforts, as well as volunteers from out of state.

Camp Mystic said. "We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

HOW YOU CAN HELP | Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted by the floods