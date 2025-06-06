Children thrown from back of truck while riding an inflatable raft near in Arizona

Two children in Arizona had to be hospitalized after they fell from a truck they were riding in the back of on an inflatable raft.

The incident happened at Lake Pleasant — which is northeast of Phoenix — around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to the scene near the Desert Tortoise Campground.

Officials said the children were flown to a local hospital in serious condition. The latest information from officials is one of the children is in critical condition.

Deputies said the two children were under the age of 10.

It's unclear who was driving the pick-up truck at the time and if the children are related.

Investigators said possible charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation, but they said that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Phoenix.