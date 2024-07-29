1 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at crowded upstate New York park

One person is dead and six are injured after a mass shooting at a crowded park in upstate New York over the weekend.

The Rochester Police Department said officers responded to the incident at about 6:20 p.m. at Maplewood Park on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered several people with gunshot wounds. Victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance and some with a private vehicle, police said.

The deceased victim is in their 20s, but police would not give a gender or any other identifying information until the family is notified.

Among the wounded, one person is in life-threatening condition, RPD Captain Greg Bello said in a press briefing.

Bello said police cannot yet confirm if there was only one shooter as the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

“We’re working our way through, starting to process evidence, starting to look for different videos,” Bello said.

He said police are aware of videos circulating on social media, but asked that individuals submit them directly to RPD instead.

Bello said the incident where a gunman opened fire on “a Sunday afternoon where everybody's out barbecuing, having a good time” was “incredibly unacceptable in our society.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans echoed his sentiments.

“This is a tragedy what happened today. Early in the day, we’re talking 6:20 p.m, when families are out, having a good time in the park — and we had this tragedy of a shooting,” Evans said in a news conference.

Anyone with videos or information can email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov, or call RPD at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

An investigation remains ongoing.