350 shell casings found at scene of Alabama mass shooting that injured 13

Thirteen people have been injured after a mass shooting at a party in Alabama over the weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city’s capital of Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department said it received a 911 call about the incident at about 1:48 a.m.

It took officers seven minutes to arrive on scene from the time of the call. Upon arrival, police found two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

Montgomery police said an additional 11 people were hurt and traveled to medical facilities in personal vehicles. Some of the injured were hit by gunfire and others were hurt amid the chaos as people fled the scene.

A total of nine people suffered gunshot wounds, three were hit by vehicles as they fled the scene, and one was hit by flying glass.

Police found more than 350 shell casings at the scene.

MPD’s acting chief of police John Hall said that the party was “unpermitted.” It happened at a personal property and spilled out onto other properties along the street.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out in a press conference, calling the incident “infuriating” and a “senseless act.”

“These events cannot continue to happen. We will not stand for it. We will not be satisfied until we are doing everything at the local, state, and federal level to find those who are part of these continued incidents,” said the mayor.

Reed said while law enforcement and other agencies are doing their part, it is also on members of the community to speak up.

“Next time you don’t know it if it’ll be you, or someone you love, or someone you know, that’ll be a victim of gun violence,” Reed said, encouraging those with information to come forward.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the case but are continuing to gather information.

In a press conference, special agent Jennifer Conway with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms alluded to the fact that police may know who is responsible but will not stop until they have undeniable evidence to convict.

An investigation remains ongoing.