Hennepin County prosecutor presses DOJ for all federal evidence in Renee Good's death

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is not backing down in her search for answers about the shooting death of Renee Good by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis last month.

Preliminary results from a private autopsy commissioned by the family of Good show she suffered gunshot wounds to the side of her head, her right breast and her left forearm, according to lawyers for the family. Moriarty has now submitted a formal request to the federal government for all evidence it has in connection to her death.

While the demand is highly unusual, Moriarty said she has been left with no choice because the federal government has refused to allow local investigators access to evidence in Good’s killing — evidence that could help their investigation.

In a letter to the Justice Department, Moriarty requested access to all physical evidence, all videos and photographs recorded by federal agents, the names of all agents involved in the shooting, and medical records for any agents or officers injured in the Jan. 7 shooting.

Moriarty told Scripps News last week that she is not confident the federal government will conduct a proper investigation into the shooting — something she reiterated in her letter to the DOJ.

“The Federal government has ben clear that they are not conducting an investigation into Renee Good's death. But we are,” Moriarty said. “We require these records as part of our ongoing thorough investigation into her death at the hands of a federal agent, Jonathan Ross.”

Moriarty has given the federal government until Feb. 17 to respond to her request. When asked by Scripps News if she plans to charge any federal agents in Good’s death, Moriarty said “each case is specific.”