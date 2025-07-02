Jury acquits Sean 'Diddy' Combs on most serious charges in sexual misconduct trial

A jury found Sean "Diddy" Combs guilty of one charge related to prostitution, but acquitted him of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The verdict was reached in New York City on Wednesday morning, a day after telling the court it had only reached a partial verdict on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old music mogul had been accused of two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

On Tuesday, the jury said it had come to a decision on four of the five charges, but that they were unable to agree on the racketeering charge.

The judge asked jurors to continue deliberating until they reached an agreement. The jury decided to continue deliberating the final charge on Wednesday.

Just a few hours into its third day of deliberations, the jury alerted the court it had reached a verdict.

To decide on a verdict for the racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs, the jury also had to distinguish which five predicate acts within the charge Combs was guilty of. Those included, per the jury's verdict form, include kidnapping, arson, bribery, witness tampering and forced labor.

The jury — made up of eight men and four women residing in New York City — heard from 34 witnesses over the course of two months

During the closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said, “He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.