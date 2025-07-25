Lori Vallow Daybell receives life in prison for 2 Arizona murder conspiracy convictions

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison Friday on two murder conspiracy convictions in Arizona, marking an end to a winding legal saga for the mother with doomsday religious beliefs who claimed people in her life had been possessed by evil spirits.

Vallow Daybell, already serving life sentences in Idaho in the killings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, was convicted at separate trials this spring in Phoenix of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Authorities say she carried out the plots with her brother Alex Cox, who acknowledged killing Vallow in July 2019 and was identified by prosecutors as the person who fired at Boudreaux months later but missed.

Prosecutors say Vallow Daybell conspired to kill her husband so she could collect on his $1 million life insurance policy and marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author of several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world. They say Boudreaux suspected Vallow Daybell and Cox were responsible for Vallow's death and went into hiding with his children because he feared Cox would kill him.

Nearly two years ago, Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in an Idaho prison for killing her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to murder Daybell's wife, Tammy. The children went missing for several months before their bodies were found buried in rural Idaho on Daybell's property. Daybell was sentenced to death for the gruesome murders of his wife, Tylee and JJ.

At her Arizona trials, Vallow Daybell argued her brother acted in self-defense when killing Vallow. She also said no evidence showed she conspired with Cox to kill Boudreaux.