Police are investigating an active shooting situation in Midtown Manhattan

Police have warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a block in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.
Officials are investigating an active shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

In messages on social media, police warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a block in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police say heavy traffic and slowdowns are expected where emergency vehicles will be trying to access the area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities have not yet released additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

