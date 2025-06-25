Suspect in Boulder attack on pro-Israel demonstrators charged with federal hate crimes

The suspect accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month has now been charged with federal hate crimes, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by Scripps News.

The Department of Justice claims Mohamed Sabry Soliman "willfully caused bodily injury to the victims" because of their actual and perceived national origins, and used an "explosive and incendiary device that contained components that traveled in interstate and foreign commerce."

The indictment comes just days after a federal judge in Colorado gave the Justice Department permission to proceed with charging Soliman with federal hate crimes.

According to court documents, Soliman, 45, admitted to carrying out the attack and said he had planned it for a year in advance. Investigators claim he also told authorities he would do it again.

"He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," an FBI agent stated in a criminal complaint.

Soliman wore a high-visibility vest and posed as a gardener in order to get closer to his intended victims, according to police reporting. He then used a makeshift flamethrower and threw incendiary devices into the group of demonstrators, who were rallying for the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. Witnesses said he yelled, "Free Palestine" at the crowd during the attack.

Officials said Soliman also carried gasoline in a backpack sprayer, but told investigators he had only used it on himself.

"There were 16 unused Molotov cocktails within arm's reach of the subject at the time of his arrest," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

More than a dozen people were injured in the attack, including a dog. Adding complexity to the case, federal officials said Soliman was in the U.S. illegally.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," President Donald Trump said in a statement earlier this month. "He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy."

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," he added. "This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"