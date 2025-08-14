DC police chief boosts cooperation with ICE as part of Trump's federal takeover

Washington, D.C.'s police chief has issued a directive to boost collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities as part of President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

The Executive Order, signed by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith, was announced on Thursday. It permits MPD officers to exchange information with immigration officials regarding individuals not in custody, potentially affecting people stopped during routine traffic checks or checkpoints.

It comes just days after President Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard to Washington D.C., and took control of the local police. Officials have indicated that as many as 800 National Guard troops could be stationed in D.C. to aid law enforcement efforts.

The White House reports that there have already been multiple arrests under this new initiative. A defense official informed Scripps News that the National Guard will remain in place until the "mission is complete" — which is a fairly amorphous objective.

President Trump said he will seek cooperation from Republican lawmakers to extend the Guard's deployment as he deems necessary.

"We're going to need a crime bill that we're going to be putting in. It's going to pertain initially to D.C. It's almost — we're going to use it as a very positive example. And we're going to be asking for extensions on that — long term extensions, because you can't have 30 days," President Trump said. "I don't want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will. But I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously."

It is not clear if there is enough support in Congress to secure an extension, which may require Democratic support to pass.

Washington. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, meanwhile, has so far struck a somewhat conciliatory tone with President Trump, but has commented that his actions are unprecedented and a breach of governmental norms. Scripps News learned that Bowser has briefly left the city for a "family commitment" but is planning to return on Friday.